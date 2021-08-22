ALEXANDRIA – The drone of revving go-kart engines filled the blocked-off streets downtown Saturday as racing returned to the city with the Alexandria Grand Prix.
Sanctioned by the Southern Indiana Racing Association, the two-day event drew racers from a variety of demographic groups – from age 6 to retirees – and large crowds despite steamy conditions.
“I love just racing other people,” said one driver, Kylan McFall, 14, of Alexandria.
McFall has been racing go-karts since age 6, and she considers the city’s streets to be a home course of sorts.
“All I’ve done is street racing,” she said. “We’ve done some permanent tracks, but we started with street racing.”
The Grand Prix has encountered difficulties in recent years. Citing low attendance, a lack of volunteers and loss of sponsorships, officials with the Alexandria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce canceled the race in 2019.
The event – the largest of its kind in the Midwest – was revived last year when local businessman Wayne Bruzzese put together a privately financed group. But those plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, race officials expressed gratitude for the chance to wave the green flag again on races in more than a half dozen age divisions.
“What makes this great is the town,” said Jerry Schneider, secretary of the board for SIRA Karting. “They shut down city streets, they come out and watch us race, and they don’t have to pay a dime.
"The volunteers come out and do the work, and they welcome us with open arms. We shut down the streets, we block off people’s driveways, mailboxes, and they don’t care.”
Hoping to capitalize on a healthy turnout of spectators, local businesses set up vendor tents near the course, which covered parts of Wayne, Washington and Main streets and was buzzing with qualifying activity Saturday.
“A lot of times we go over to the little breakfast place and go eat breakfast and stuff in the mornings,” Samantha Eicher said.
“Seeing people out and enjoying the race is really nice. They’re getting to see something they may not normally get the chance to see anyplace else.”
Those unique opportunities are becoming fewer and further between, racers acknowledged. With rising insurance costs and dwindling numbers of volunteers at venues, street go-kart racing faces an uncertain future, according to SIRA officials.
“We’ll keep coming,” SIRA President Bruce Budreau. “I just don’t know how much longer we will exist, and that’s what’s sad. I keep telling everybody that.
"Don’t miss one of these. Enjoy it while it’s here, because it’s going to be gone sooner than you know.”
