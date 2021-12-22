ELWOOD — Over the past decade Elwood has seen its wealth ebbed away with the closure of General Motors and its subsidiaries.
But city leaders got together and created what the current administration points to as a viable comprehensive plan to take Elwood into its next act. Mayor Todd Jones said that plan has delivered the transformation of the former Leeson’s furniture store into urban housing and the revitalization of what now is known as the Bison Ridge golf course and the addition of its $25 million housing development.
Though there are still nine years left on the current comprehensive plan, city officials are prepared with the help of a $50,000 planning grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to replace the current document with Elevate Elwood 2035.
“It is my hope that we continue to make progress on the ideas and vision that will keep us moving in the right direction, help our city grow and prosper and be the best place to live, work, raise a family and play,” Jones said.
To that end, Jones and other city officials have conducted more than 25 meetings and focus groups and collected surveys on social media to capture the ideas and priorities of residents.
“It is important that our citizens and business owners voices are heard when gathering information for a plan like this,” he said. “Along with city leaders, their thoughts and ideas can help mold and shape the future of our city instead of just one person dictating what they think should happen.”
The result is a 136-page draft document that is expected to be approved by March 2022 after it is reviewed by OCRA.
“Elwood stakeholders value the city’s small-town character, rich historic resources and potential for growth most of all,” the proposed plan said. “Moreover, Elwood’s stakeholders hope the city will maintain its small-town, family-friendly character while developing into a destination place with big city amenities and extensive economic opportunities.”
Coordinated by the Madison County Council of Governments, Elwood’s proposed comprehensive plan analyzes a variety of subjects, including housing, transportation and other resources and services. It does so taking into consideration the history and future of variables such as population loss, age and socio-economic makeup.
The draft also builds its assumptions around five anchor institutions: The Elwood Public Library, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, Elwood Community Schools, the Birch Bayh Community Center and Red Gold Inc.
Elwood Planning Director and Special Projects Advisor Bill Savage, a member of the committee that developed the plan, described the comprehensive plan as “an organized wish list.” He’s not certain when Elwood created its first comprehensive plan, but this is at least the third.
Savage said he is pleased by the amount of resident participation, which amounted to about 5%, in the development of the plan.
But as important as having a comprehensive plan is for providing a roadmap to the city’s future, it’s even more important as a tool to attract grants, such as the $2 million Community Crossings grant used to repave city streets and the $300,000 from the Madison County Council for a Veterans Park.
“Everything is based on money. You can’t really do much if you don’t have money,” he said. “Some of the state agencies in their requests for proposals ask for comprehensive plans.”
Aside from the city as a whole, Savage said, the previous comprehensive plan also is used by other city agencies, such as the Redevelopment Commission, which used it as a starting point for its own plan when it was established in 2012. The plan also was used for the city’s long-term control plan when it separated its stormwater from its wastewater.
“We didn’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.