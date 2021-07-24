ALEXANDRIA — One of the challenges many working families with younger children face is what to do with them before and after school.
Many schools and districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding areas offer before and after school care but at what can be for some parents, a relatively high burden. At Alexandria Community Schools, for instance, that weekly cost has been as high as $45 in the morning and $65 in the afternoon for non-YMCA members.
But this year, the YMCA is partnering with the district to provide care for children in grades kindergarten through six at a cost of $10 per week, thanks to a $694,000 Student Learning Recovery Grant.
“Before and after school care is a valuable service for our community,” said Alexandria Superintendent Melissa Brisco. “It provides them with a place to go, and they can be confident they are getting good care.”
This is one of many changes and improvements parents and students can expect from schools and districts throughout the area as the 2021-22 school year gets a rolling start over the next month.
The first to return will be Anderson Community Schools and Holy Cross School on Wednesday, and the last will be Liberty Christian School on Aug. 18.
This will be the first year all districts will return to in-person instruction at the regularly scheduled time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though most schools and districts did return last school year, Anderson Community Schools made the decision to remain virtual and experienced a false start a couple of months later before returning for good in February.
School and district arrangement for before and after school care was a challenge even before the pandemic but became even more so, with daycare in general being named as one cause for the delay in employees returning to the workplace.
“For years, we have been offering youth services to the Alexandria community,” said Mark Springer, CEO at the Madison County YMCA. “We are beyond happy to be able to write a grant on behalf of this programming and be able to fully remove the childcare barrier for Alexandria families for the upcoming three years.”
Madeline Boldery, marketing, communications and grant director for the YMCA of Madison County, said parents can expect homework assistance for a minimum of 30 minutes each afternoon and fun activities.
“We do a lot of STEM programming,” she said.
Parents also can expect relief during school breaks when it’s often difficult to find daycare and programming.
The YMCA accepts rolling enrollment, so that parents who might not need the care at the start of the school year can sign up when they do.
COVID PRECAUTIONS
As the students return to school, administrators continue to be concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19, especially since a vaccine has not yet been approved for children younger than 12 and the recent surge of the Delta variant. For that reason, most districts continue to offer virtual education as an alternative for families who are not yet comfortable with sending their students back to in-person classes.
Most schools and districts report a more traditional start to the 2021-22 school year but will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines that allow students to attend classes without wearing masks but require they be worn on school buses. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children ages 2 and older wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.
Mark Hall, superintendent at South Madison Community Schools, said vaccinations and changes in operations allow his district to reduce some of the restrictions that were in place last year. In addition, he said, hopefully the number of students that may have to quarantine if they are close contacts to a positive case will be reduced.
“Last year, we were fortunate enough to offer in-person instruction 91% of our days to elementary students and 75% of our days to secondary students, but our standardized test scores from last year do indicate a decline in student performance, particularly in math,” he admitted.
Hall is one of several local superintendents who said they will be focusing this year on making up educational ground lost over the past year and a half.
“We are working hard to address learning loss due to the pandemic in new and exciting ways including the expansion of our success program in the middle school, which will allow our students the opportunity to experience 12 new electives ranging from food science to aviation to criminal justice and creative writing,” said Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy.
Barker said she looks forward to being able to return to regular activities, such as the school’s morning assemblies.
“These are done in formation and will be spread out for safety purposes, but they truly set the tone for our days and embrace our military culture and family atmosphere,” she said.
Adam Freeman, high school principal and spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said he also looks forward to expanding student experiences.
“We plan on safely increasing the number of off-site field experiences for our students including academic field trips, service projects, mission trips, and community events,” he said.
Officials at Holy Cross School, however, remain cautious, with visitor restrictions, temperature screens and hand sanitizer given before entry.
