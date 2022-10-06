ANDERSON — Three Madison County school districts will benefit from $10.6 million in Attract, Prepare, Retain grants to help schools and communities strengthen, expand and diversify the educator pipeline.
The Indiana Department of Education is disbursing the grants to partner organizations, such as Ball State University, which will work with Anderson Community Schools. Indiana University’s trustees have partnered with both Alexandria and Elwood community schools.
State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, a former educator, said now is the time to tackle the state’s longtime teacher shortage. It’s been especially acute among potential educators from underrepresented populations considered critical in more urban districts with more diverse student populations, such as Anderson.
“Make no mistake: Indiana is in the middle of an educator shortage that is bound to have irreversible short and long-term effects on our students, school support staff and ultimately, the Hoosier economy and workforce."
“Indiana must … recruit and retain top educator talent. Today’s announcement is a great first step."
Recipients were selected based on demonstrated commitment to developing local educators. That includes increasing the number of opportunities for high school students and minority populations to pursue education careers.
ACS Assistant Superintendent Eric Davis said the grant will provide his district with more than $200,000 to facilitate dual credit programs for students who wish to pursue careers in education.
“We would love to have our own teachers, students who have gone through the corporation, who know the community, to bring them back and have them be able to teach the people they’ve grown up with. That would be a game-changer.”
Alexandria and Elwood will benefit from a similar grant, this one for $459,000, to serve Cass, Clinton, Howard and Madison counties. The money will go to IU-Kokomo.
Alexandria Superintendent Melissa Brisco said her district already is working with IU-Kokomo to implement the Tomorrow’s Teachers program at the high school. An IU-Kokomo faculty member teaches junior and senior students the first four college education courses, giving them 12 college credits toward education degrees.
“We’d like to expand programs like these to adults that have a associate’s degree,."
Elwood’s Troy Friedersdorf said the grant money will be used by IU-Kokomo to offset the cost of employees who are working on teaching degrees.