INGALLS — Tim Green, a longtime member of the Ingalls Town Council, has submitted a resignation letter.
Green’s notice of resignation is effective Monday. He has served more than three decades.
He was critical of the council, saying it doesn’t enforce the town’s rules and procedures.
“While I love the town, there are several problems that make serving properly an impossible task,” his resignation letter reads. “Ingalls has a lot of problems and hopefully you will find a replacement that will be able to help solve a lot of these items.”
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said Wednesday that since Green’s district only includes one precinct, he will name a replacement.
Earlier this year, Green asked Clerk-Treasurer Kip Golden to resign because an audit alleges the town has not received up to $46,000 for commercial inspections and as much as $40,000 from uncollected fire protection fees.
“The audits are very aggravating because the clerk continues to screw up and we cannot do anything about it,” Green said Wednesday. “I am more frustrated with the attorney and the lack of proper enforcement of rules and procedures.
“It just seems like we cannot get anything done correctly. We can’t get the bills collected,” he said.
During the June meeting, Green made a motion to terminate Golden as the clerk-treasurer, but town attorney Gene Morelock said the termination motion could not be made because Golden is an elected official.
In the email sent by Green to Golden on May 31 and copied to all the town council members, Green wrote if Golden resigned, the council would keep the matter “as quiet as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.