ANDERSON — Gregory Kellam Scott, the only Black person to serve on the Colorado Supreme Court, died unexpectedly this week at his home in Anderson.
Scott died Wednesday at the age of 72.
“He was a giant,” Patty Powell, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, said Thursday.
Scott was sworn onto the court Jan. 15, 1993, after being appointed by Gov. Roy Romer, and he served seven years, stepping down in 2000 to become vice president and general counsel of Kaiser-Hill LLC, a private company contracted to clean up Rocky Flats, the former nuclear weapons facility in the northwest Denver suburbs.
In announcing his retirement, Scott said, “I can only hope that I have applied the law according to the facts before the court so as to leave it and Colorado better than when I first arrived. This has been the experience of a lifetime.”
Scott moved with his wife, Anderson native Carolyn Weatherly Scott, to her hometown in 2004. Carolyn is also a lawyer.
On the Colorado Supreme Court bench, Scott participated in about 1,000 opinions, according to a news release announcing his retirement, with Hill v. Thomas among his most notable. In that opinion, written by Scott, the Colorado Supreme Court upheld a state law that created an eight-foot buffer zone between protesters and people entering Colorado abortion clinics. The opinion survived a challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Scott earned his law degree at Indiana University. He and Carolyn moved to Denver in 1977 after he accepted a job with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regional office, where he worked as a trial attorney. The couple had two sons, Joshua and Elijah. Both sons died within a year of each other while in their late 30s.
Fellow justices on Thursday remembered Scott, who always wore bow ties, as a brilliant lawyer but also as a down-to-earth and likable person.
Scott was active in the Denver community before he joined the Supreme Court and continued to participate in organizations after his appointment, retired Denver County Judge Gary Jackson said. Scott belonged to the Boulé, an African-American fraternity, as well as the NAACP, the Urban League and the Sam Cary Bar Association.
“There’s some judges that isolate themselves once they reach that point in their career,” Jackson said. “Greg never did.”
But it is Scott’s role as the first — and so far only — Black person to serve on the state’s highest court that will be his lasting legacy.
“He felt, I think, an obligation to make sure that the experiences that he had had in life were voiced in the conversations where they would enrich the thought process,” said former Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis, who served on the Supreme Court with Scott in the 1990s.
After moving to Anderson, Scott maintained his Colorado ties. He returned to Denver to speak at a City Council meeting in support of naming the new courthouse after James Flanigan, Denver’s first Black district court judge.
“He had a passion. He had a calling,” Jackson said. “He served as a role model for many, many diverse people of color who didn’t think they had the opportunity to be corporate lawyers, security lawyers, law professors, judges.”
Scott served as the executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission after moving to Anderson. In 2008, he led Ivy Tech Community College's statewide diversity initiative, working with Tom Snyder, then president of Ivy Tech, to plan and implement diversity programs at the community college network's 23 campuses across the state.
In June 2009, Scott was involved in a near-fatal traffic accident at Layton Road and West 38th Street in Anderson. The two-car collision caused the car driven by Scott to spin off the road and strike the wall of Bethel United Methodist Church, which caught fire.
Scott escaped the burning vehicle with the help of two passers-by. Afterward, his speech and mobility were affected.
A memorial service in Anderson to celebrate Scott's life is tentatively planned for May, according to family.
