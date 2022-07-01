ANDERSON — Four local organizations through a collaborative effort are working to instill leadership skills to students of the Anderson Community Schools.
Maureen Duncan said the Anderson Leadership Academy, Minority Health Coalition, Anderson Impact Center and The Village of Anderson will be conducting a two-week camp for students in grades 5 through 8.
The camp is limited to 120 students, 30 from each grade, to participate from July 11 to 22 at the Anderson Impact Center.
ACS is providing free transportation and the students participating in the camp will receive breakfast, lunch and a snack.
The activities include morning sessions taught by ACS teachers in Math and English and afternoon sessions focusing on 10 different tracks that are art, photography, financial literacy, gardening, performing arts, media production, robotics, woodworking and drone technology, sports and wellness.
Duncan said she has received a $4.2 million grant from the Indiana Department of Education for the summer camp and fall and spring break camps.
“There is a need to provide youth activities,” she said. “Not just educational skills, but you’re never too young to learn about leadership.”
Duncan said it has been a collaborative effort to address the need in the community.
“We want to tap into their gifts and skills,” she said. “We want to provide opportunities for the students to express themselves.”
Louis Jackson with The Village of Anderson, said his organization provides mentoring to students during the school year.
“We work on character development,” he said. “Partnering with the Leadership Academy made sense. We want young men to be exposed to something greater for themselves and to benefit the community.”
Sherry Peak-Davis, director of the Anderson Impact Center, said the organizations worked to bring their resources together.
“We want to provide programs on a bigger scale,” she said.
On the final day the students will take a field trip to Defy Indy, which is a trampoline park.
Parents can register their children on the Minority Health Coalition website; at www.mhcmcindiana.org or by calling Duncan at 765-393-8625.