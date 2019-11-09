ANDERSON — Barely a week after the general election, William Johnson and Jake Vaughn started spreading a message they believe will be crucial in the 2020 presidential election.
The pair staged a Second Amendment Walk downtown, starting at Dickmann Plaza, to educate the public on gun rights.
“We’re just out exercising our Second Amendment rights — and our First Amendment right,” said Johnson, who carried a 9-mm revolver. “Those people out here making new laws, you’re not hurting criminals. You’re hurting us. Legal gun owners are not the ones out here causing the problems.”
The pair said they had been advised by Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown not to make their route public in advance to reduce the likelihood of disruption by anti-gun protesters. Johnson said he already had faced opposition from people who disputed his right to have a walk as he publicized the event.
The chief also told the gun rights advocates they wouldn’t need a permit as long as they kept moving along the route.
Though they were the only ones to come out for the walk in 32-degree weather, Johnson and Vaughn would not be deterred.
“We’ll sit on a deer stand for eight hours waiting for one buck to come by,” Johnson said.
Most of the anti-gun laws being debated are rooted in ignorance, he said.
“A lot of the people wanting to make the laws have no idea about the actual function of a firearm,” he said.
Many people stand in line every day at the store without even knowing they’re in front of someone who is carrying a gun, Johnson said.
“They don’t even know it, but they’re safer when we’re around because if something happens, we’re ready,” he said.
Johnson said the gun laws do nothing to deter criminals.
“Evil is going to prevail if it wants to,” he said. “If you take away guns from the good people, the bad people will still have them. What criminal goes into a gun shop and pays taxes?”
Vaughn, who carried a 1911 .45 Kimber pistol and an AR-15, said he believes in carrying guns for self-protection and the protection of others.
Many of the laws put in place are ineffective, he said. For instance, a great deal was made of outlawing bump stocks, a device that allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic weapon, he said.
“They took away the bump stock, but the AR has a bump stock built in,” he said, patting the butt of his firearm.
