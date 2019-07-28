ANDERSON — Anderson Intermediate School Principal Ashley N. Gustin said she feels privileged and blessed to have a hand in educating the community’s future doctors, nurses and engineers.
“We hope their future paths stem from the things that we do every day,” she said. “I’m very excited by what this means for Anderson and what this means for fifth and sixth-grade students. To be at the foundation is such a wonderful opportunity.”
A native of Pendleton, Gustin, 36, grew up across the street from the former South Elementary School, now known as Pendleton Elementary.
“From a very early age, school was one of the best places for me to be, and that was 100% because of the teachers,” she said. “My mother volunteered at the school, so I got to know my teachers personally. I don’t remember everything I learned, but I know how they made me feel, and I wanted that impact.”
Gustin said she bounced around a little bit in her course of study at Ball State University but always knew in her heart of hearts that she was meant to be an educator.
The Markleville resident started her career in South Madison Community Schools, where she taught second grade for a year and spent the remainder of her time in the classroom at the fifth and sixth-grade levels before becoming an administrator.
Gustin came to ACS in January as the first principal at the intermediate school, taking time to learn the culture and values of the district, she said.
Though most of her work has been for the students of Pendleton, Gustin said she has had prior experience with ACS students working for East Central Indiana First Steps, where she provided therapy for children from birth through age 3.
“I loved the people here,” the mother of two said. “Living close, I knew of ACS and some of what they do, what they stand for. I worked with several of their teachers before.”
Gustin’s philosophy for the school is that it should be a place where students are excited, feel loved and cared for, and safe.
“We get to give kids opportunities to see where their life can take them.”
