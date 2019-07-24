ANDERSON – The smell of sawdust and freshly mixed cement filled the air Wednesday morning as Anderson residents continued to build a new home in their community.
Volunteers with the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County pounded away at the foundation of what will eventually support a new house for a single mother of three at 2804 Fairview St.
The project is the first for the Sweet 16 Quality of Life Plan, which is focusing on homes and businesses in and around the 46016 area code, which includes the Wigwam, the former Anderson High School basketball arena that is in the program’s revitalization and reuse project.
They determine where they build new houses based on several factors like greatest need of blight elimination, business development, youth opportunities and healthy living improvements.
“You don’t have to drive too far from this particular area to see the challenges that we have with blighted property,” Kevin Sulc, president of Anderson Community Development Corp., said. “There are many that we would like to save and rehab but there are also those that, frankly, need to be taken down.”
The site across from Warren Miller Park on Fairview Street was one such location that had to be completely rebuilt from the ground up, according to Sulc.
Madison County's Habitat for Humanity constructs roughly two homes a year dependent on many variables like volunteer support and weather. This project began in June and is expected to be done in six to nine months.
The project is also a little different from years past with a lot of the volunteers and funding coming from local women.
Called, "Women’s Build," the project is the first of its kind in Madison County but has been implemented before in other areas.
Skye Huff, the president of the Habitat for Humanity board of directors and a volunteer builder, said all the women working on the project also helped raise funds.
“Women teams have been fundraising, then they come out and they build as a team so that they’re building a home for another woman in their community,” Huff said. “If you think about it really hard, it’s just overwhelmingly joyful to be out here and sling a hammer knowing that you’re going to be helping a family with security with stability.”
Habitat selects the property through the city’s Blight Elimination Program and is located within the Sweet 16 area. The property at 2804 Fairview St. was donated by the Anderson Community Development Corp. and a third of the construction costs are funded by Anderson’s Community Development Department HOME fund.
When construction is complete, the home will not be sold for any more than its appraised value to ensure the mortgage is calculated at an affordable price point for the homebuyer and will have a zero-interest mortgage. The buyer will participate in a homebuyer education course and will work with a counselor to make sure the process is understood.
PathStone Corporation of Indiana, a not-for-profit organization that works with affordable housing projects, will serve as the education resource for homebuyers.
“Our mission and our vision is that everyone deserves a decent place to live,” Habitat's Executive Director Kellie Kelley said. “We partner with families that have a housing need and have a financial qualification that we set forth. They partner with us, we provide them the volunteers and the willingness to put a house up.”
Kelley said anyone interested in donating money, supplies or time can call Habitat for Humanity at 765-649-4260 or stop by the offices located at 429 E. 14th St. in downtown Anderson.
Follow Dylan Trimpe @Trimp3 on Twitter. Email him at dylan.trimpe@heraldbulletin.com, or call 765-640-4840.
