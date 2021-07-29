ANDERSON — Habitat for Humanity hopes to start construction on a new single family house after a donation from the Anderson Community Development Corp.
The development agency’s board voted Thursday to donate the property at 1420 Forkner St. to Habitat. That follows the local agency’s founding purpose to help move properties that were demolished through the federally funded Blight Elimination program back onto the tax rolls.
Jan Miller, director of Habitat for Humanity, said its goal is to break ground on the new house by mid-September.
The single family home will have three bedrooms and two baths.
“The next step is to identify a buyer,” Miller said. “We have a lot of people on our waiting list and will open the application process.”
The board approved the sale of 2919 Dewey St. to Larry Stockton.
Kevin Sulc, agency chairman, said the board will consider during an executive session the possible sale of 10 properties.
He said ACDC currently owns about 90 properties and has sold 30 in recent years.
In other business, potential buyers have expressed interest in three properties.
Walter Lemon is interested in purchasing 1601 Jefferson St.; Christopher Perry is looking at buying 1636 W. 22nd St.; and Tim Perry through Picket Fence has expressed an interest in 812 W. Second St.
The board continued to table offers from four interested buyers for six properties.
Those properties are at 2305 E. Fourth St.; 1639 W. 18th St.; 1812 Arrow Ave.; 2450 and 2518 Delaware St.; and 615 Louise St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.