ANDERSON — Five weeks after Kevin Oliver’s son Andon died in a shooting in January at an Anderson apartment complex, Andon’s mother, Laticia Willis, spoke at a memorial vigil for the teenager.
“I just want to make sure it didn’t happen in vain,” Willis said at the time. “I want this to be a movement.”
The family started Andon’s Blessings, a Facebook group where people can share prayer requests, exchange clothing and other essential items and offer support to others who have lost friends or loved ones to gun violence.
On Saturday, Oliver and his supporters gathered at Athletic Park to host a Halloween event for families to mingle, listen to live music, take part in kid-friendly activities and do some trick-or-treating. Young children in strollers and teenagers roamed the grounds dressed as superheroes, goblins and other imaginative creatures. The fun had an underlying purpose, Oliver said.
“You start looking around at the community, and you start really seeing a lot of people joining the group that’s lost their son or their daughter,” he said. “People are getting shot all the time, and they’re actually in the group to have somebody to talk to…it’s become quite an organization for that as well, for having somebody to talk to who’s going through the same thing you’re going through.”
Oliver said Saturday’s event — which drew hundreds of people throughout the day despite gray skies and a persistent drizzle — was also meant to point attention to the issue of gun violence and a need to keep better track of firearms so they don’t fall into the hands of young people. According to recent data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, nearly 1,600 children and teens die annually from gunfire in the United States, half of them murdered.
DeTorio Fleming, 16, faces murder and robbery charges in connection with Andon Oliver’s death.
“It’s a sad situation, what happened,” said Tarrah Young of Anderson. “For them to be able to put something together for children, that is great because it’s probably helping them as well with the recovery and grieving.”
The smiles on the faces of those ghosts, princesses and other young characters would have delighted Andon, his father said.
“He could light up a room with his smile,” the elder Oliver said. He added that as the group grows – its Facebook page currently has about 5,300 members – members will begin partnering with other organizations in the county to provide additional family-themed events.
“This is something that we’re going to do every year,” he said. “We’re going to start doing things to help kids and help the community.”
