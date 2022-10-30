ANDERSON — It took Santiago Ortiz several minutes — and a steady rotation of four different blunt instruments — to bludgeon his pumpkin into a slippery mound of pulp Saturday.
While admitting that his arms were “a little tired” afterward, the young boy insisted that he took it easy on the oversized gourd he’d selected earlier from among hundreds on the front lawn of New Horizons Church.
“I didn’t swing as hard as I could have,” Ortiz said with a satisfied grin.
Wide smiles and tired arms were common among the hundreds of youngsters who picked up bats, mallets and small sledgehammers to take their whacks at the Great Pumpkin Smash and Monster Mash, the second annual Halloween community gathering held by Turn Away No Longer.
Thousands of people — mostly families — took advantage of an unseasonably warm afternoon to stroll around the church grounds for trunk-or-treating, vendor demonstrations, a costume contest and other activities.
While several Turn Away No Longer events are designated as fundraisers to help the nonprofit organization in its mission to support children entering the foster care system, the Great Pumpkin Smash was billed as a free community event.
“Just have fun, bring the kids out and enjoy the day and see the elf make balloons and smash a pumpkin,” said TANL co-founder Tracy Walters in describing the agenda.
Lavaris and Bobbi Bennett brought their children, Leeaira, Zayden and Laehla, for the afternoon so they could get an early start on collecting Halloween candy.
“I heard there were going to be a lot of activities out here today,” Bobbi Bennett said. “My kids, they love getting out and about and doing things in the community, so I thought it would be a good place to come.”
Ortiz and his mother, Gabrielle Murphy, found out about the event on Facebook and decided to visit in support of the organization’s efforts to provide clothing for children entering foster care.
“It’s great for people who don’t have as much, who have trouble getting things,” Murphy said. “They’re doing a great thing for the community, especially with the world that we live in nowadays.”
Walters applauded Green Top Farms, an Anderson vegetable farm, which supplied more than 800 of the approximately 1,000 pumpkins that ended up smashed and deposited on trailers for disposal. She said hundreds of volunteers donated candy, hot dogs and other items.
“We wanted to give the kids more interaction, and of course we wanted to invite more organizations in the community to come out and get involved as well,” Walters said. “It’s a chance for them to pass out any information they have or just meet the community that maybe otherwise they wouldn’t get to be out in front of people as much.”
Additionally, Bennett noted, it provided an ideal avenue for her children to exert some pent-up aggression.
“It’s a blessing that the kids get to come and experience this and smash the pumpkins,” Bennett said with a smile. “'My son,' I said, ‘Get the anger out. All that anger from school and punishments, go ahead and get it all out.’”