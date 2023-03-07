FISHERS — A nonprofit organization that supports those with substance and mental health issues has opened a new center in Hamilton County.
Recovery Café serves as a resource hub that provides information about additional support services to help people not just survive but thrive, said Executive Director Joylyn Foli.
“One of our mottos around the Recovery Café is everyone is recovering from something,” Foli said.
“So, when we think of the word recovery, a lot of the time we’re thinking of addiction to substances and alcohol. That is definitely … a demographic that we really support. And we do typically have a lot of.
“But also, we … support people (who) are suffering from homelessness, mental illness, maybe domestic violence.”
The program is membership-based.
“There are evidence-based studies in support that show when people … have connection and have support from their community, they are really able to heal and thrive. And so, we’re just a community center, where we welcome whomever that wants to come in, and it’s completely free membership,” Foli said.
“They use recovery coaches to help support people that are needing support, and then provide meals daily.”
There are 15 Recovery Cafés in Indiana and 50 in the U.S. Hamilton County’s opened Thursday, March 2, at the Eller House in Fishers, 7050 E. 116th St. Suite 100. It’s west of Allisonville Road.
“It’s really an amazing model,” Foli said.
“The Recovery Café network may really kind of prop you up and support you. So, you’re not having to reinvent the wheel. And it’s just been extremely effective.”