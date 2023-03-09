GREENFIELD — Like most Indiana counties, when the legislature changed sentencing guidelines, Hancock County faced overcrowding at the jail.
It opened a new jail last June on 20 acres owned by the county, east of Greenfield.
The Hancock County facility provides a glimpse of what a new Madison County Jail could look like.
During a tour Friday, there were several officials from counties in Kentucky starting the process of building a new facility.
The 460-bed, 110,000-square-foot facility was designed by RQAW of Fishers, which is planning for the construction of a new similar facility in Madison County.
RQAW has completed or is working on the construction of 17 new jails in Indiana.
Sheriff Brad Burkhart said the new facility was constructed to replace a jail in Greenfield that opened in 1988.
He said Greenfield officials didn’t want the new jail constructed in the community’s downtown area.
Burkhart said planning for the new jail started in 2015, and the final cost with an administration wing for the Sheriff’s Department was $43 million.
Pete Peterson, sales and marketing director for RQAW, said the design was compromised in some areas to be more cost-efficient.
The Hancock County Jail has one cell block in which the inmates are housed in a dormitory setting.
“It was a collaborative effort,” Peterson said. “Originally there was $30 million budgeted for the jail, and the administrative wing was added.”
Burkhart said the county thought the project could be done In three or four years, but the completed project took seven years.
“Starting in 2015, we were experiencing jail overcrowding when the state ordered low-level felons to be housed in the county jails,” he said. “The jail was built to house 157 inmates, and our daily population was 260.”
Burkhart said the county was paying to house 70 inmates on a daily basis at other county jails.
The new jail is designed to allow for expansion with an additional 116 beds.
Burkhart said the number of correctional officers hired by Hancock County climbed from 35 to 50 when the new jail was opened.
As with most of the newly designed jail facilities in Indiana, all the electrical, heating and plumbing equipment can be repaired through a series of hallways behind the cells. The work can be completed without moving prisoners.
As designed, two correctional officers can monitor all inmates from a central control room that lets offices view all cell blocks from an elevated position.
“The design allows flexibility to add more cells in six to eight months,” Burkhart said. “It’s designed to be expanded with two- and four-person cells.”
Burkhart said the new jail has classrooms, a full-time medical staff and a court room.
He said the classrooms are used for substance abuse and mental health issues. When an inmate is released from the jail, there is a follow up class in the county community.
“There was a strong push from the county to provide mental health services,” Burkhart said. “If I had to do it over again, I would have added more classrooms.”
He said when an inmate is released, because there is no public transportation in the area, the prisoner is either picked up by family or friends or transported into Greenfield by deputies.
“No one is released to walk along the highway,” Burkhart said.
With the additional available acres, Burkhart intends to have the inmate population work in an adjacent garden to provide fresh produce for meals.
Madison County hopes to start construction this year on a new jail to house up to 450 inmates on property in Anderson.
The estimated cost of the project is $87 million, but county officials believe the actual cost will be lower.
Sanjay Patel with RQAW said the preliminary design is for a two-pod plan to house inmates with a central control point that can oversee all individual cell blocks.
As proposed, one pod will house 237 inmates, and the second would house 139 with space allocated for expansion.
Patel said there are rooms for classrooms, the medical staff and isolation rooms.
He said the design will make classifying the inmates easier and that with sight and sound isolation, it will allow for the movement of prisoners when necessary.