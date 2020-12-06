ANDERSON – Andrew Hanna, the son of a longtime Madison County Sheriff’s Department detective, has been appointed chief deputy in the county prosecutor’s office.
Hanna, 29, has worked as a major felony trial deputy in the prosecutor’s office since April 2019.
His father, Sam Hanna, ran several times unsuccessfully on the Republican Party ticket to be sheriff.
He is replacing Steve Koester, who served as chief deputy for six years and was elected judge in Madison Circuit Court Division 2 in November.
“There are a lot of young talented people in our office,” Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Thursday. “Andrew has been an excellent deputy, was a law clerk in the Indiana Court of Appeals and has done well.”
Cummings said he requires the chief deputy to be a resident of Madison County.
“Andrew has a bright future,” Cummings said. “He was recommended by the judges and Bryan Williams, the chief public defender.”
Cummings said Hanna knows the community and is well-connected politically.
“Andrew grew up here,” he said.
Other lawyers who held the chief deputy job before Koester were Williams and Mike Chambers, Cummings said.
“He has some big shoes to fill,” he said of Hanna. “He is going through a mentoring program with Chambers and Koester."
Cummings said he is strongly leaning toward seeking reelection as county prosecutor in 2022 and is thinking of who could run for the office in the future.
“Andrew understands the community and is politically connected,” he said.
Hanna graduated from Highland High School in 2010 and received his law degree in 2017 from Indiana University’s McKinney School of Law.
During his time in college, Hanna was a reserve deputy for the Elwood and Pendleton police departments.
“I wanted to come back to Madison County,” he said. “This is the one place I applied and Rodney hired me as a deputy prosecutor.”
Hanna said the new position will be a challenge, but he has great resources to rely on as he assumes the new position.
He said prevention of crime is the ultimate goal but that it’s important to investigate crimes committed in the county.
“There are great people to work with in this office, lots of talent,” Hanna said.
“I’m honored,” he said of the appointment. “I will do my best to keep the office operating the way it has been.
“We will be proactive on crime prevention and tough on violent crimes,” Hanna said.
As chief deputy, Hanna will serve on several committees in the community, be the liaison on the fatal review teams, be on call once every three weeks and be active with the Kids Talk program.
“Kids Talk is one of the best things Rodney (Cummings) and Steve (Koester) have pushed for,” he said. “It’s a valuable tool to prosecute people who commit crimes against children.”
Hanna said his father is happy about his appointment and proud of him.
“I grew up around officers all my life,” he said. “It will be an honor to work with the officers that I admired growing up, although many have since retired.”
