ALEXANDRIA — When the judge motioned for 9-year-old Grant Horning and his steer Wilbur to walk forward, his face lit up. He had just been awarded champion of the Junior Showmanship Division of the 2019 Madison County Beef Show.
Standing at the edge of the show arena was his mother, Sara Horning, who was smiling from ear to ear.
“(This is) super exciting,” Sara said. “He’s worked so hard … we’re really proud of him.”
This is Grant's first year competing in 4-H, but he said he has always enjoyed working with animals.
While Wilbur is much larger than Grant, he said he was not nervous at all because Wilbur is a “good” steer who “is not too crazy.”
Since the steer, named after the pig in “Charlotte’s Web,” was born, Grant has been working with him to prepare for the beef show.
With the help of his parents and a showmanship trainer, Grant was able to learn what it takes to be a good cattle showman.
Whether a competitor is in the showmanship portion of the competition or the feeder calves and heifer section, local farmer Bruce Everhart said the most important part of preparing for competition is the work that is done beforehand.
“Doing all the work at home is really important because you want them gentle, you want them clean (and) you want them healthy,” Everhart said.
Everhart’s 10-year-old grandson Brody also competed in the Beef Show and left the show arena beaming, as well.
He was named reserve champion of both the junior showmanship and feeder calf divisions of the show.
Of the two portions of the competition, Brody said he prefers the feeder calf and heifer divisions because they are less nerve wracking.
“(With feeder calves) you don’t have to focus on yourself quite as much, but in showmanship it’s all about you,” Brody said. “I like (the feeder calves) better because it’s not mainly on me, it’s about (my heifer, Jackie).”
This year was Brody’s second in 4-H but first showing cattle. Last year, he focused on pigs, but after his heifer gave birth to a calf that looked good enough to show he decided to switch to the beef show.
As a cattle farmer himself, Everhart said he was “very proud” of his grandson and his heifer Jackie.
“It takes a long time and you have to be patient and you have to be calm, but you always have to be proud of your animal,” Everhart said.
