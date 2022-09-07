Anderson— It's not just off to the races for adults. Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino hosted a family fun event on Monday.
"We've raced the three summer Monday holidays, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and it's just kind of this new effort for us to have a family fun atmosphere," said Jacob Rheinheimer, an organizer for the event.
Games such as a Giant Four in a Row Jenga and checkers were available at a 25-foot rock wall. Music was provided by DJs from Davis Mitchell Entertainment. Pork Paradise supplied food.
Harrah’s mascot, Hoosier Buddy, also visited kids and their families during the event.
Rheinheimer said general manager of racing Rick Moore wants to make racing more inclusive toward families.
Sept. 23 and 24, there will be community nights at the races. Family fun activities will be present there as well. The last Saturday of October, the casino will host its annual Fright Night at the Races.
"We'll have horse costume contests, we'll have different members of the community handing out candy for truck or treat, we'll have a whole bunch of different activities for that as well."
Harrah’s and its parent company, Caesar’s Entertainment, managed to host the event in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, according to an article from the Indiana Standardbred Association website. This year will be its sixth iteration.
Rheinheimer said they plan to host family fun events the last Saturday of every month.
In the middle of all that family fun, both children and adults alike were able to enjoy a race. Dave Shetterly was one such person. After receiving a $100 voucher as a reward, he decided to take a bet on a horse. Shetterly stood at the fence as the equines trotted down the track. His horse lost the race and Shetterly his voucher.
Live races are said to run until December 10. Those interested should consult the schedule on their website for more information.