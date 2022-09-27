ANDERSON — An Anderson man was being held Monday evening in the Madison County Jail on an initial charge in the death of a city woman.
Jiam Adonmani Payton Hart, 28, was booked into the jail on a preliminary charge of murder at 8:36 p.m. Monday, a check of the jail's inmate records shows. He's being detained without bond as part of an investigation into an incident earlier in the day.
The deceased 49-year-old woman is Janet Hart, the suspect's mother, according to the Madison County Coroner’s office on Tuesday.
Jiam Hart will make his initial court appearance later today.
An autopsy is being performed this morning, according to the coroner’s office.
Janet Hart was named as guardian for her son in 2017 and on Sept. 13 filed a petition to have him placed in a group home, which is still pending.
The investigation is being treated as a homicide. The Madison County coroner's office will determine the cause of death after an autopsy.
The news release said officers were dispatched to 1634 Meridian St. at 3:49 p.m. about an unknown disturbance.
At the scene, Sgt. Freddie Tevis said that officers found the deceased woman but weren't able to determine her wounds.
Tevis said officers obtained a search warrant to enter the house to investigate after the woman’s body was discovered.