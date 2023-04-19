ANDERSON — The Harter House senior housing facility is being given a facelift by new owners.
The new owner of the Harter House is completely remodeling all 90 units of the facility that was opened in 1977.
Harter House was originally owned by United Faith Housing, which was an organization of local churches.
Renewing Management purchased the facility in December and is spending approximately $1.5 million to upgrade all the one-bedroom and studio apartments.
The complex is open to anyone over the age of 55.
Missy Wainwright, property manager, said 15 units are currently occupied.
She said the remodeling included new kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, flooring, carpeting, paint and lighting.
“A lot of the units needed some TLC,” Wainwright said.
Activities planned for the residents include movie day, creating fairy gardens, Bingo, a sundae bar and game day.
Nan Johnson has been living at Harter House for the past 14 years and on Wednesday was waiting to move into her remodeled apartment.
“I watched it go down over the years,” she said. “I knew what it was like when it first opened.”
Johnson said a lot of the items needed to be replaced.
“They’re replacing all the old with new,” she said. “This is a big change. It’s what we were praying for.”
Betty Schildmeier has been a resident for two years and is currently living in a temporary unit while her apartment is remodeled.
“It needed repair,” she said of the work being done. “The new owners are fantastic.”
Schildmeier said Wainwright is bringing back a lot of the activities that used to be offered at the facility.
“We were relieved when it was sold,” she said. “They’re adding new tenants every day.
“It’s wonderful,” Schildmeier said. “I can’t wait to get into my remodeled apartment.”
Johnson said Renewing Management has replaced a lot of the items in the facility that needed to be replaced.
“It’s very exciting,” she said.
Jennifer Smith with Renewing Management said the company has 28 apartment complexes throughout Indiana.
She said Harter House is the first senior community.
“We’re a mission-based company,” Smith said. “Our hope is that by transitioning communities it builds those communities.”
She said the company is trying hard to make positive changes for the residents.