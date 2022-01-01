ANDERSON — Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, was nominated by four people to be The Herald Bulletin’s Person of the Year.
Mellinger, who did not know she was nominated, was honored when she found out.
“It’s an opportunity to serve Madison County in a public health capacity, especially during the pandemic,” she said in an email to the Herald Bulletin. “Speaking directly with residents, partnering with stakeholders and working toward making our community healthier is a privilege.”
She mentioned that she cannot do what she does without her health department staff.
“My staff is incredible. They’ve diligently fought the hard fight the past year and a half, and (are) still at it,” Mellinger said.
Mitch Henck, host of “Mitch in the Morning” radio show, nominated Mellinger for being “emotionally balanced” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the pandemic, Mellinger was featured on Henck’s radio show, where she talked about COVID-19 topics.
“I am amazed at her ability. I think she’s been quite the leader,” Henck said.
Lisa Cannon, IT director for Madison County, nominated Mellinger for “flawlessly” leading the health department throughout the pandemic.
“I know the countless hours that she has put in (and) the going out of her way to make sure that people are comfortable,” Cannon said.
