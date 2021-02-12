ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is moving to a more user-friendly location to provide the coronavirus vaccine.
Madison County Commissioners on Friday approved a request from health department administrator Stephenie Grimes to use office space in the Work One building, 222 E. 10th St., starting Feb. 23.
Currently, vaccinations are being given at the Health Department offices, but parking and waiting space is limited. The agreement to move the vaccination site is expected to be finalized by commissioners Tuesday after Mustin Builders signs the document.
“Mustin Builders is letting us use the property rent free,” Grimes noted. “They’re being a great community partner.”
She said the current plan is to use the space through the month of April.
Testing for the coronavirus will continue at the Health Department office, 206 East Ninth St.
“The new location for vaccinations will provide plenty of parking and alleviate congestion of people waiting to be vaccinated,” Grimes said.
The Work One building will also allow for an increase in staffing to administer the vaccine.
Grimes said the health department is working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Anderson Police Department to provide security at the Work One building.
Currently, Madison County is receiving 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine weekly.
“We’re hoping for an increase in March,” Grimes said.
Vaccinations are by appointment only.
Hours of operation for vaccinations are Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
