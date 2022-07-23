ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department will host clinics over the next several weeks throughout the county to maximize the health of students as they return to school.
The inaugural events will include vaccine clinics so students can get up to date on their recommended immunizations against childhood illnesses, such as polio, measles and chicken pox as well as COVID-19.
The events also will include sports physicals and heart screenings.
“We’re looking forward to providing sports physicals this year, but more importantly, getting our kids caught upon their childhood shots,” said MCHD Administrator Stephenie Mellinger.
The free clinics are open to children ages 5 and older.
“We’re all focusing on optimal health for kids going into the 2022-23 school year,” said Sarah Neal, liaison between the health department and schools. “We just want kids to get a fresh start this school year. We want to keep kids in school learning with their friends and teachers.”
Though the clinic sites are tied to public school districts in given area, the health department has reached out to parochial schools and invited their students, Neal said. Clinics have been established to serve a maximum number of students, but if an alternate date or site is more convenient, families may attend the event of their choosing.
“Obviously, the broader the reach, the better. We don’t want anybody left out,” she said.
The first 10 children may receive an EKG as including EKG. For others, the service that normally would be valued at $2,500 will be offered for $25, payable through Venmo, PayPal, cash or check.
The heart screenings will be read by Dr. Preetham Jetty, chief of cardiology at Community Hospital Anderson. Results will be mailed in two to three weeks.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, the rate of childhood immunizations has decreased by about 10% over the past couple of years, leaving some children vulnerable to serious illness.
Public health officials are well aware of increasing vaccine hesitancy that started well before the COVID-19 pandemic, Neal said. However, she said, agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, require pharmaceutical companies to put all vaccines through a rigorous testing and approval process.
“All the way around we have a good history of slowing outbreaks of preventable disease,” she said. “What we see in pockets and neighborhoods is that when you are poorly vaccinated, you get outbreaks.”
The health department also is partnering with the not-for-profit Play Heart Smart to provide heart screenings in an effort to prevent sudden cardiac death in student-athletes.
“When you see kids participating in an athletic event and drops dead, that’s a previously undetected cardiac death,” Neal said.
Ashley Williams, president of Play Heart Smart, said heart-related incidents are the No. 1 killer of student-athletes. In fact, the Marion County coroner on Friday ruled a student at Lawrence North High School died of heart failure during a track and field practice.
“Our method is to get ahead of it and start screening kids before they play sports,” she said. “A lot of these are asymptomatic, and they only can be caught by doing an EKG and (echocardiogram).”
They are important tools for detecting or ruling out various heart conditions, Williams said.
“They are not mandated as far as annual sports physicals, but they are the best as far as allowing students to play safe,” she said.