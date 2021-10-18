ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is urging Hoosiers to get immunized against influenza after the state health department confirmed the first flu-related death of the 2021-22 flu season Friday.
Each year, hundreds of Hoosiers become sick from influenza, and some cases prove fatal. In the 2020-21 flu season, seven Hoosiers died after contracting influenza. In 2019-20, 137 Hoosiers lost their lives to the disease.
County health director Stephanie Mellinger said that this year's flu is expected to be a more severe strain than last year's.
Although influenza deaths last year were some of the lowest the state has seen, that is largely due to the COVID-19 mitigation measures most Hoosiers were following, such as staying home and wearing masks, said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG.
"I think the threat is still COVID for those who have not been vaccinated, for those who have those high risk health factors, for those who are over 65," Mellinger said. "We would encourage both vaccines for someone who is not vaccinated for COVID."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Because infants younger than 6 months cant be vaccinated, it's important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child. Healthcare workers also are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.
Mellinger said the flu vaccine is available at the county health department for anyone who requests it, insured or uninsured, at no cost. The county's mobile unit also carries the flu vaccine, she said.
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so the CDC recommends early vaccination. However, the flu vaccine can be administered at any time during the season, which typically runs from October through May.
Influenza is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It is spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.
Although anyone can get the flu, some people are at higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization and death. Those most at risk include pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people with chronic illnesses, people who are immunocompromised and the elderly. It is especially important for these individuals to be vaccinated each year.
Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:
- fever of 100 Fahrenheit or greater
- headache
- fatigue
- cough
- muscle aches
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
People can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands and staying home when sick.
Hoosiers should practice the Three Cs to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:
- Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.
- Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue.
- Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.
Influenza vaccines are available Tuesday through Saturday at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic held across from Gate 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Oct. 30. Additional locations can be found by ZIP code at www.vaccine.gov.
