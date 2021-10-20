ANDERSON — The number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County is down in recent weeks, but health officials continue to voice concerns about the number of people not vaccinated.
The number of new cases the past few weeks has fluctuated but remains under 100 per day, Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said Wednesday.
She said the county’s positivity rate is currently beneath the benchmark rate of 10%.
Mellinger said a lot of people are going to get vaccinated so they can attend concerts in Indianapolis.
“There are a lot of people coming in to get their booster shots, rather than the first or second dose,” she told members of the Madison County Health Board.
Madison County’s vaccination rate as of Wednesday for the population 12 years of age and older is 54.8%.
That is slightly below the state’s vaccination rate of 56.8% and is comparable with surrounding counties.
Health Board President Dr. Troy Abbott said the county’s vaccination rate is appalling.
“It should be close to 75 percent,” he said. “The vaccine is preventing deaths, is working, and is safe.
“I strongly urge people get vaccinated,” he said. “We don’t want to mandate it.”
Abbott said the majority of patients who are dying from COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.
Mellinger said people deciding whether to get vaccinated should be getting information from a credible source, such as the county’s Health Department.
“We’re trying to prevent deaths,” said board member Dr. Phillip Goshert.
State grant
Mellinger said the Health Department has received a $440,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education to hire school liaisons to assist local school systems with COVID-19 issues.
The funds will be available in November, and the county could receive an additional $440,000 to operate the program for a second year.
“I hope we don’t need the second year,” Mellinger said.
The Health Department can hire up to four people to provide resources to local schools about COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and contract tracing.
