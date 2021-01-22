ANDERSON – There is a renewed effort among health care organizations urging Gov. Eric Holcomb to support an increase in the state’s cigarette tax.
Twenty-two organizations are calling for an increase in the Indiana cigarette tax by $2 per pack, which would raise the tax to $3.
Indiana ranks 48th in the nation for its public investment in health programs. Raising the cigarette tax by $2 per pack would help 100,000 Hoosiers quit or prevent tobacco addiction, and in the first year, generate nearly $350 million in revenue that could be directed to underfunded health programs, the organizations in support of the tax increase reported.
The Madison County Board of Health voted in September to seek a total smoking ban in public places by last October.
No action was taken toward the writing of an ordinance banning smoking because there was no support among the Madison County Commissioners.
Bryan Hannon, government relations director for the American Cancer Society’s Indiana chapter, said the groups have been working to increase the cigarette tax for several years.
He said in 2016 there was a failed effort to raise the tax by $1 per pack.
“We’re working really hard because public health in Indiana is bad and getting worse,” Hannon said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the state budget.”
He said an increase would be an additional revenue source for Indiana and several surveys have shown 70% of Hoosier support a tax increase.
“It’s a way to reduce smoking,” Hannon said.
He said a portion of any cigarette tax increase should be dedicated to public health and smoking cessation programs.
Hannon said it would be a significant step and that seven out of 10 people want to quit smoking but need help.
Hannon added that even with a tax increase, people would continue to make rational decisions on spending for essential items, including food and medical expenses.
“Raising the price is the right thing to do,” Hannon said. “This is the best available tool to help people quit smoking.”
He said cigarette manufacturers would likely reduce their prices and provide coupons to targeted consumers.
Hannon said a tax increase would discourage younger people from starting smoking in Indiana.
“It would be an effective way to reduce the number of people that smoke,” he said. “Indiana is not doing very well when it comes to public health.”
Currently the state prohibits smoking in some public spaces, Hannon said.
“There is a big gap,” he said. “We still allow smoking in casinos, bars and private clubs.”
When asked about the possible legalization of marijuana in Indiana, Hannon said the American Cancer Society has not developed a policy.
“It needs more study,” he said. “What would the impact be on public health?”
