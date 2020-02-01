ANDERSON — As the calendar rolls over to February, many a well-intentioned New Year’s resolution has fallen to by wayside. But it’s never a bad time to take charge of your health.
February is American Heart Month, and a local cardiologist has some good news.
“One reason why I chose cardiology is 80% (of cardiac events) can be prevented,” said Dr. Anne Ford, a cardiologist at Community Hospital Anderson.
According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control this week, deaths from heart disease declined from 2017 to 2018, but it remains the No. 1 killer of both men and women in America.
And for women it can be a silent killer. Of women who die of sudden cardiac death, 63% did not have a diagnosis of coronary heart disease compared to 44% for men.
And symptoms can appear differently in women who are more likely to have silent heart attacks.
“Forty-three percent of women may present with a heart attack without chest pain,” Ford said. “That is an alarming statistic.”
Instead, a woman could feel fatigued, have shortness of breath, pain in her jaw or symptoms they may mistake for indigestion.
Steps to improve heart health start with identifying risks. While you can’t control your family history, there are several risks you can manage.
That starts with knowing your numbers: cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.
You can get all that information from a routine checkup with your doctor or at free public screenings.
Other risk factors include age, obesity and smoking. Women become more prone to coronary heart disease after menopause.
According to the World Health Organization, one year after you quit smoking your risk of coronary heart disease is half that of a smoker.
And even a small weight loss, 10%, can lower your risk of disease, according to the CDC.
Ford recommends the Mediterranean diet, so named because it’s based on the cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean. It consists mainly of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats. Dairy is consumed in moderation along with seafood and less red meat.
It’s also important to exercise regardless of whether you’re trying to lose weight.
The CDC recommends 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity spread throughout the week. Ford recommends 30 minutes per workout.
If you find you’re at risk, you can consider a heart scan. Calcium is visible in an X-ray and a heart scan will reveal if you have calcified plaque in your arteries. The level is defined by a calcium score.
A scan is not usually covered by insurance, but both St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson offer it for $49. In the month of February, Community is offering a two-for-one special.
“If you know about things, then you can take action and really try and improve your health over the long run of life,” Ford said.
