ELWOOD — Madison County went from near drought conditions for much of the past month to a deluge of water Sunday in northern parts of the county leaving areas dealing with flooding conditions.
Tom Ecker, public information officer for Madison County Emergency Management, said Elwood received 8.7 inches of rain in an approximate 12-hour period of time.
Pipe Creek was running near the top of the bridge crossing Ind. 13, much of Callaway Park was under water and several streets were closed because of flooding.
Ecker said Ind. 28 west of the intersection with Ind. 37 was closed for several hours on Sunday because of high water.
He said there is no immediate concern about Pipe Creek flowing outside of its banks through Elwood.
“We talked to the National Weather Service doesn't think the creek will rise much more than it already has,” Ecker said.
Ecker said Elwood is the worst area in Madison County when it comes to flooding with several spots in Alexandria, the normal low spots of county roads and some power outages in Anderson.
“It was basically this part of northern Madison County from Frankton north of Elwood,” he said. “There were no water rescues and no calls for help.”
Micah Mitchell, owner of Madison County Weather Updates, said reports from Elwood was that there was 8.4 to 8.8 inches of rain and reports north of Elwood at approximately 9 inches.
Mitchell said Anderson set a record for the most rain received in a 24-hour period.
He said many areas of Anderson received more than 6 inches of rain and at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hartman Road it measured 6.5 inches.
“The record for rainfall in a single day in Anderson was 4.43 inches of rain on May, 30, 2015,” Mitchell said. “The rain just kept developing in a line running through Madison County.”
Lt. Joe Rodney, of the Madison County Sheriff's Department, said there were numerous road closures in northern Madison County and water was flowing across Ind. 9 north of Alexandria.