ALEXANDRIA — Missy Giles said if someone would have told her a few years ago that she would be standing in a barn Friday preparing for her grandson to compete in the 4-H Llama/Alpaca Fun Show, she wouldn’t have believed them.
“I always thought that you had to have a farm (to participate in 4-H),” Giles said. “I live right smack in town, and so do (my grandson’s) parents. Where are you going to put a llama?”
When her grandson Riley Porter’s parents began looking into extracurricular activities for him, Giles said, she was shocked to learn that anyone can lease an animal for 4-H competition.
To figure out if 4-H was the right activity for Riley, Giles took him to her friend’s farm to see a variety of animals. Riley said he was instantly drawn to the alpacas.
“I knew what llamas were and I knew a lot about them, but I didn’t really know about alpacas, so I wanted to work with one,” Riley said.
Riley decided he wanted to participate in this year’s Madison County 4-H Fair, so he joined the Moonlight Llamas 4-H club, leased an alpaca and began training alongside his grandmother.
Giles said she cherishes this opportunity to connect with her grandson for multiple reasons.
“I had my daughters young, and I worked all the time, so I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with them when they were little and I missed all kinds of stuff like this,” Giles said. “Now, to have the chance to still be young enough and have the energy to do this with him, I mean, it’s awe-inspiring.”
She added that it gives her and Riley something to share a connection through as he is growing up.
“When they get to be 10 they’re like, ‘Don’t let my friends see you kissing on me,’ but you know his little brother, right now he throws his arms right around me and smooches,” Giles said. “This has given us a chance to really get a stronger bond just doing it the two of us.”
Riley has been working with the same alpaca, Iceman, all season. He said Iceman’s owner saw an “instant connection” between them and said they would make a good pair.
At the same time Riley was learning how to train an alpaca, Iceman was learning how to perform the different tricks involved in the Llama/Alpaca Fun Show.
Giles said she has learned as much as Riley has throughout the process, and found the initial training of alpacas to be extremely easy.
“I tell anybody now that asks, if you’re a dog lover, you can be a llama lover, and they train actually easier than dogs,” Giles said.
The most difficult part, she said, is predicting what mood the alpaca is going to be in when it comes time to train or compete. Giles said they all have their own personalities and any number of things could contribute to the alpaca’s willingness to cooperate.
“You could be right in the middle of your obstacle course for showmanship and your llama decides to, no matter what you do, lay down and roll in the straw,” Giles said. “You can do everything you’ve learned to try to correct it, and he will only do it if he wants to.”
The animal’s unpredictable nature is what Riley said made him most nervous about competing. While he said he knows Iceman will always be calm next to his best friend, an alpaca named Picasso, anything could happen once they step out into the show arena.
“When he’s in a bad mood, he doesn’t like to cooperate,” Riley said. “Sometimes he will try to run, sometimes he’ll jerk, sometimes he just won’t do the obstacle.”
Regardless of the outcome of competitions, however, Riley and his grandmother said they will definitely continue training alpacas.
“We didn’t know until this morning, because when you lease animals sometimes you can only lease them once and sometimes if it’s a rescue animal .. they might get adopted," Giles said, "but he has really begun to bond with (Iceman) and we found out this morning that he can have him next year,” Giles said. “(Riley’s) eyes lit up and he grinned from ear to ear.”
