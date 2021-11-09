ANDERSON — The Herald Bulletin on Wednesday will host a virtual community conversation about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The conversation will feature remarks from Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County's health officer, as well as Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be livestreamed on The Herald Bulletin's Facebook page. Residents will also be able to pose questions about the pandemic, the county's response to COVID-19 as well as the COVID-19 vaccines.
Local health officials have expressed concern in recent weeks about Madison County's vaccination rate. Last month, officials said the county's vaccination rate at 54 percent was behind the state rate of 56 percent.
"It should be close to 75 percent," Health Board President Dr. Troy Abbott said last month. "The vaccine is preventing deaths, is working, and is safe.
"I strongly urge people get vaccinated. We don't want to mandate it."
Questions can be sent to ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com.
