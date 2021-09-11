PENDLETON – Among those enjoying sweet treats available at the Fall Creek Heritage Fair was Luna, a mixed-breed pug.
The dog eagerly sampled a “pupsicle” held by her owner, Paul Rudolph of Noblesville, while Rudolph’s former co-worker, Hannah Hartman, looked on with an amused smile.
Hartman brought her home-based business specializing in the frozen treats – both for people and canines – to Falls Park for the weekend in part, she said, to take advantage of some relationships she’s built with other vendors at the town’s weekly farmers market.
“My husband and I moved to the area in June of 2020, so I’ve always heard about it, but this is my first year experiencing it,” Hartman said. “Getting involved with the farmers market is really what got me hooked into the community.”
Hartman said she has built her business on providing a “gourmet” take on well-known desserts by recasting them as popsicles. She said she’s tried making key lime pie, banana pudding and other unique flavors, and her offerings also include vegan and gluten-free options. Recently she tried a cucumber honeydew recipe.
“It didn’t sell super well, but it was fun,” she said with a laugh. “I think of a dessert that I enjoy, whether it’s a drink or an actual dessert, and I try to make it into popsicle form.”
The Heritage Fair – which for 50 years has served as the town’s unofficial farewell to summer – drew thousands to Falls Park on Friday and Saturday to mingle, taste a variety of food offerings and admire the handiwork of vendors selling wood plaques and other home goods. There was also considerable interest in entries for the Spring Valley Quilt Guild’s Quilts in the Park show.
“It’s a place where the community comes together and sells their handmade items or things that they’ve made,” said Joyce Ulm, who set up several tables in front of her house across Pendleton Avenue from Falls Park to display a collection of quilts, pillows and other handmade accessories. “People have different ideas of what they make and craft. It’s just fun to be in the community and meet new people.”
For Ulm, a love of quilting has deep family roots. She recalled learning to sew and design quilt blocks from her grandmother and great-grandmother. Quilt making as a hobby has stayed with her over several decades.
“I’ve always had a passion for it,” she said. “I’ve been a prolific quilter, especially this last year because of COVID. My friend and I both have quilted for years. It’s just a passion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.