Highland Middle School student accepted as an ambassador for Brown Girls Do Ballet

ANDERSON — Highland Middle School seventh-grader Alaya Walker was accepted to be an ambassador for Brown Girls Do Ballet.
Brown Girls Do Ballet was founded by TaKiyah Wallace in 2013 and started as a photography project. She started the program after she noticed the lack of cultural diversity at ballet schools as she was searching for one for her 3-year-old daughter.
Walker originally heard about Brown Girls Do Ballet on Facebook. Soon after, her mother discovered their website and the ambassador program.
To apply, Walker had to submit an audition video of her dancing, photos of her in specific ballet poses, an essay and a resume of her dance career and community service. Walker also had to go through an interview with the director of the program.
Applications for the program closed on Oct. 31 and Walker anxiously waited until the first week of January to know the outcome.
“There were thousands of other girls that entered, so I didn’t really think I would get it,” Walker said.
Of the thousands of girls that applied, only 33, including Walker, were accepted into the program.
When Walker discovered that she was accepted, she ran all around her house screaming with excitement.
The program will allow Walker to mentor other young ballet dancers, which is something she looks forward to.
“We get to work with them and do demonstrations with them, so I’m looking forward to that,” she said.
Ambassadors will also participate in photoshoots, volunteer work and social media campaigns.
“She’ll be championing diversity from a national platform,” said Shelia Fakhreddine, Walker’s mother.
Walker began her dance career nine years ago when her grandmother signed her up for lessons.
At first, she didn’t enjoy her lessons, but then her grandmother took her to see the Nutcracker.
“I saw another brown girl dancer and she was Claire, so I was really inspired and I wanted to continue dancing,” Walker said.
She was able to meet the girl cast as Claire and take a photograph with her.
Now, it has come full circle for her, as this past winter Walker was cast as Claire.
Aside from ballet, Walker also does tap and jazz lessons.
Each week, Walker spends upwards of 20 hours at the Anderson Young Ballet Theatre where she takes lessons.
However, when there are productions and performances going on, Walker can expect to spend even more time at the studio.
Her mother noted that she even practices at home, and she often has to tell her to stop practicing and go to bed.
On top of this, she has to keep her school grades up and she volunteers in the community.
Walker helps out the younger classes at AYBT by leading demonstrations and being a mentor. She has also helped at the Christian Center serving meals.
Since Walker started at AYBT, there the studio has become more diverse.
“It makes it so much easier when you can identify with people, especially when you’re trying something new,” Fakhreddine said.
Though Walker enjoys dance and hopes to continue, she looks forward to being a surgeon when she grows up.
