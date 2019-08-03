ANDERSON — Anderson residents who heard car horns and police sirens at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday had no cause for alarm. These were the sounds of celebration of the Anderson Marching Highlanders returning victorious from Band Day at the Indiana State Fair.
AHS band director Richard Geisler said that on the bus ride home, he received a phone call to meet a police escort at a gas station near the Anderson exit off Interstate 69.
"The state police and some of the local police arranged to meet us at the exit," Geisler said. "There was a line of cars all ready for a parade escort through town."
Geisler credited the Marching Highlanders' first win since 2010 to the band's dedicated students and a strong support network.
"I think this year we have a little bit more experienced staff and parent help," he said. "I think we combined the design of the show with the experience of the staff, the experience of the parents, and a group of kids that were really teachable."
Anderson High School principal Eric Davis, who took part in the early morning parade, recalled that the Marching Highlanders earned second place at last year's Band Day, which may have motivated the band to strive even harder for this year's win.
"This year, everyone was in agreement that they wanted to earn first place," Davis said. "I think everyone had that sense of purpose in wanting to earn this."
Anderson Community Schools superintendent Tim Smith was happy to see hard work and dedication pay off for the band members, particularly after working through band camp in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees over the summer.
"It was absolutely fantastic," Smith said. "Just a combination of a great show and great groups of kids we have here and their commitment to wanting to be the best they can be at everything they do."
