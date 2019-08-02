INDIANAPOLIS — The Band Day crowd at the Indiana State Fair — clearly stacked with Anderson High School Marching Highlander fans — roared its approval as the tuba players twirled in front of backdrops for the program, themed “Sir Elton.”
Their support was well-founded, as Anderson won its seventh state title, breaking a tie with Muncie Southside, Winchester Community and Franklin Central for the most championships in history. Anderson’s winning score was 92.150.
The toe-tapping music of the legendary British rocker was one of the reasons the Marching Highlanders were a favorite to win the finals of the prestigious Band Day competition on the fair’s opening day. AHS had won first place for best music, best general effects and was named the overall winner in the Class AAA division following the preliminaries.
A win would mean a seventh title for Anderson, making it the winningest school in Band Day history. The Marching Highlanders placed second in 2018 and fifth in 2017.
“I think what’s really special about this season has been leadership from unexpected places,” said director Richard Geisler, who channeled the spirit of Elton John into his wardrobe for the evening, which included a red sequined jacket, red glitter loafers and iconic rhinestone-studded glasses.
Competing against the Marching Highlanders for top honors was another Madison county band, the Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School Marching Tigers, who competed at Band Day for the first time since 1997 and finished 15th.
The finals were a first for Alexandria band director Gary Wallyn, who had never competed before at Band Day, and Alexandria drum major Kami Horne, who never before had been to the state fair. Though it was the school’s 30th time competing at Band Day, it was the first time since 1997.
“This has been absolutely amazing,” Wallyn said. “To say this is awesome is an understatement.”
Anderson and Alexandria were among five Madison County bands to march on the dirt track at the 73rd annual Band Day competition.
A win would be the first for Geisler, who has directed the AHS band for five years. He said he wouldn’t have been able to achieve the success that led to their recognition for overall excellence without the help of his staff, parents, student leaders and business sponsorship.
“They say it takes a village, and that’s absolutely true,” he said. “It’s been the village that has contributed to our success this season,” he said.
AHS Principal Eric Davis, who was in the audience, was especially proud of his student- musicians.
“Tonight has been a great night,” he said. “The performance has been right on. Tonight has been an excellent night for them.”
Drum majors Nichole Tupling and Hope Jones, both seniors, said they believed this year’s show was a resounding success because of the broad popular appeal of the music.
“In my opinion, if we pull this off, I would be doing this for everyone who marched before me and didn’t get the chance,” Tupling said shortly before the band’s final performance. “It would mean everything. I would be doing this for everyone who gave me the chance to be drum major because there was a very small chance I would be because of the numbers,” Jones said.
Though she was nervous for the preliminaries earlier in the day, Alexandria’s Horn said she felt the band was well prepared for its finals performance of the Beatles-themed “Magical Mystery Tour.”
“We’ve done really good so far today and in the competitions leading up to today,” the senior said. “It will be a great end to my high school career, too.”
Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School, which placed third in the Class A division, does not have a drum major this year, but senior Sydney Scott, 18, who plays the sousaphone, said she felt the Marching Panthers were well prepared to compete with their “Fire & Ice” program.
“This year seemed to go a lot more smoothly,” she said. “We learned a lot more in a shorter amount of time. And I feel people were getting along better than they did in the last.”
Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School earned first place in the Class A division for best auxiliary.
Senior Timothy Scott, who plays baritone, said he felt good about “A Million Dreams.”
“I feel like I’m more prepared, but I can spot my mistakes easier,” he said.
Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School senior Isaiah Lesley, 16, said the performance of “Alien Invasion” was bittersweet for him.
“I think we have a good show, but I’m also sad it’s my last time performing at the state fair, my last time performing with Lapel,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.