ELWOOD — On the anniversary of his death, hundreds of people gathered to remember Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Shahnanaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022, on the outskirts of Elwood.
The ceremony Monday at the Elwood City Building was for the unveiling of two signs along Ind. 37 dedicated to Shahnavaz.
Officers from Elwood, Madison County, Indiana State Police, Frankton, Chesterfield, Hamilton and Tipton county sheriff's departments and Indiana Conservation officers joined members of the Elwood community.
“It means an awful lot,” Matthew Shahnavaz, Noah's father, said of the dedication of the one-mile stretch of highway for his son. “The process started early on to get this one-mile stretch named after Noah.”
Matthew Shahnavaz said the message the family wants to deliver is to remember Noah.
“That's what its all about,” he said. “The community where we live, where our home is in Fishers, the neighbors put up on all of the trees blue ribbons. Those ribbons over time are going to fade, something like this is a permanent reminder.”
During the ceremony Jason Brizendine, Elwood police chief, said July 31 will forever be a day of sorrow.
“We're here to honor a hero,” he said. “Noah was only with the police department for 11 months but he had an impact on the Elwood community.
“His legacy will carry on,” Brizendine said. “Remember Noah.”
State Sen. Mike Gaskill, who sponsored the legislation to name the road in honor of Shahnavaz, said the one thing people can do is to make sure the family knows they are loved.
“We should never forget what a wonderful young man that Noah was,” he said. “There is evil in the world and Noah fought it overseas and here in this community.”
Gaskill said when people drive by the sign honoring Shahnavaz, they should be told his story.
“Love his family and keep in touch,” he said. “I don't know how they kept their poise going through this traumatic experience.”
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the community was gathered to honor a brother, friend and hero.
“Remember his bravery, dedication to the community and his infectious laugh,” he said. “I ask you today and every day to remember Noah.”
Douglas Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, said the dedication of the highway is significant.
“It's such a big deal to us,” he said. “There are a couple of markers, which is really unusual. So this is a big deal to make people remember.”
Shortly after the shooting of Shahnavaz took place, the suspect Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, Anderson was arrested by deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.
The Madison County Prosecutor's office has charged Boards with murder and is seeking the death penalty in the case along with several other charges.
Boards is scheduled to go on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 in January 2025.