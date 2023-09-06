FRANKTON — As the sun set late Tuesday afternoon, more than 25 guests strode into Frankton Public Library for a presentation from Madison County historian Steven Jackson called “The Life and Times of Chief William Anderson.”
The presentation was part of the Madison County Bicentennial Celebration. These presentations occur monthly in various places in the county and cover various topics.
Audiences learned all sorts of facts about Chief Anderson, including his role in the Battle of Fallen Timbers, a showdown between multiple tribes and the United States Army. The battle ended in 1794 with the tribes’ defeat.
Such events culminated in the Treaty of Greenville, signed on Aug. 3, 1795, in Greenville, Ohio.
This battle, Jackson suspected, changed not only Anderson’s life, but his thinking.
From this point on, Anderson laid his warrior side aside and made multiple attempts to cooperate with U.S. officials. Such cooperation is evidenced in his multiple correspondences with officials and his refusal of conflict.
One notable refusal, Jackson mentioned, occurred in 1811, when Tecumseh, the famed Shawnee warrior, came to what is now the city of Anderson, to implore Anderson to join his Confederation of Indians and reclaim the land they’d lost.
“To throw them back in the Atlantic Ocean. That was Tecumseh’s dream,” Jackson said.
Tecumseh and his confederation lost to the U.S. during the Battle of Tippecanoe.
Another refusal occurred when the Miami asked the Delaware to fight in the Battle of Mississinewa as part of the War of 1812.
As conflicts between Native Americans and the U.S. Army continued, the Delaware were moved to spot in Piqua, Ohio, where they remained until 1814.
The Delaware returned to Anderson’s Town, which had been razed by the U.S. Army.
In later years, the tribe was forced westward. Anderson died in Kansas in 1831. He was 76 years old.
Jackson said he spent years combing through various records to piece together what he thought was a cohesive, accurate and compelling story of Anderson’s life.
“He was a noble chief,” Jackson said, naming some major highlights of his research.
Jerry Wisler, a native of Elwood and resident of Anderson, said he enjoyed the presentation and learned some interesting facts about Chief Anderson, including how well-respected he was.
“He was a very honorable gentleman,” Wisler said.
Jackson encouraged folks to attend his next few presentations, saying they’ll enjoy it. He said Madison County has an exciting history worth learning about.