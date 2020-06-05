ANDERSON — A carriage house constructed in an alley between 10th and 11th streets in downtown Anderson in the 1800s was demolished Thursday.
The carriage house and the house that faces Brown-Delaware Street have a long and storied history in the Anderson community.
The building was purchased in 1906 by Dr. Jonas Stewart, a veteran of the Civil War and the first president of the Indiana State Medical Association.
Stewart used the carriage house to keep a horse and buggy that he would use on medical calls.
After going through several owners, Fellowship Lodge No. 681 of the Masons bought the house and the carriage house.
The Masons sold the property in 1954 when they purchased two city lots at 1022 Broadway.
The Scott family purchased the property in 1989.
Larry and Jeanne Jones have lived next door to the property for 44 years and in recent years have been concerned the structure might collapse and demolish their garage directly to the west.
“It’s been a concern for a long time,” Jeanne Jones said Thursday. “We love it. We’re sorry it’s going to be torn down.”
She said in the past year the west side of the carriage house wall started to bulge significantly.
“We hate the fact that it’s coming down,” Jeanne said. “There are only three carriage houses left in the historic district.”
Coby Jones, who works for Reliable Property Preservation, said the bank is having the carriage house demolished.
“It’s built really well,” Jones said of the structure. “It was built right.”
With the alley, garage and power lines in the area, Jones said the plan was to have the building brought down to the north and east side of the property.
Jones said the carriage house would be reduced to rubble by the end of the day, but it will take several days to remove the debris.
“This is one of the most difficult jobs I’ve ever been involved with,” he said. “Because of its condition it’s really important to bring it down.”
Inside the carriage house was debris left from the previous owner.
Visible from the exterior were 2-by-4s placed to brace the ceiling and roof that have bowed from the weight.
Three years ago, the Anderson Municipal Development Department determined that the structure was unsafe.
The city tried to work with a succession of owners to have the structure demolished.
