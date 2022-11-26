The Madison County Historical Society and Museum of Madison County History will host their third annual Holiday BookFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Several local authors, including county historian Stephen Jackson, Ben O’Neal, David Neidert, Misty Novak and Roger Hensley, will be present to sell and sign their books.
Other features include the Parade of High School Trees, a gift basket raffle and a visit from Kristina Kringle and her sidekick, Elfie. Model trains will be running and a collection of dollhouses and School Daze exhibits will be on display.
— The Herald Bulletin