ANDERSON — Trees, trains, dollhouses and a wide variety of reading material greeted those who stepped through the doors at the Madison County Historical Society and Museum Saturday morning.
The Historical Society’s annual Holiday BookFest returned after a pandemic-prompted hiatus and drew book lovers eager to check items off their Christmas shopping lists and enjoy an expanded roster of attractions at the downtown museum.
“We thought, OK, let’s do it with a bang,” said Melody Hull, president of the Madison County Historical Society. “We wanted to do it with the trees and all three levels of our museum open for tours as well.”
The trees – a dozen of them decked out in holiday lights and the colors from 12 county high schools, past and present – lined a display area where people could browse through tables stacked with books on diverse topics including historical fiction, novels and cookbooks. Shoppers could also purchase tickets for a gift basket raffle, and young people were invited downstairs for a look at the museum’s elaborate model train and dollhouse displays.
“It’s great to be back together,” Hull said. “So many of us are wanting to get out and see things and do things and do them mostly without masks, so you can recognize faces.”
Several local authors – including county historian Steve Jackson, Ben O’Neal and Roger Hensley – were on hand to sell and sign copies of their newest books.
O’Neal said he’s enjoyed hearing from those who have purchased the newest installment of his series of crime thriller novels, “Die by Vengeance.”
“I really don’t even care if I sell a book. Getting to talk to people is what I enjoy more than anything,” O’Neal said. “Of course I want to sell my books, but I would rather get a chance to interact with people. If they buy my book, I get to talk to them about it.”
Hull said the museum has been welcoming visitors anxious to resume holiday routines that were shelved last year during the pandemic. The response in helping plan its holiday events, including the BookFest, has been overwhelming, she added.
“Our volunteers are just wonderful,” Hull said. “We couldn’t do anything without our volunteers.”
