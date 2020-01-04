ANDERSON — Caleb Franklin gently held down a half-inch diameter rod as his grandfather, Tom Franklin, used a dovetail saw to make a notch in the other end to house a stone dart point.
“I don’t know how they would have notched,” Tom Franklin said of the woodland Indians who might have made atlatls in the area around what is now Mounds State Park.
It was an afternoon of quality time for the two Winchester men participating Saturday in the atlatl making class at Mounds State Park. An atlatl is a reusable two-part hunting tool made up of a spear thrower and a dart, the combination of which allows the hunter to throw the dart faster and farther.
Tom Franklin said he suggested they take the class because it was a good chance to learn about prehistoric hunting and to finally put the dart point, which he’s had for a while, to use.
“To put it bluntly, I’m a history nut,” he said.
Kelley Morgan, an archaeologist by training, is the Mounds State Park naturalist who teaches the atlatl making class two or three times a year. An atlatl thrower, she said she became interested in it through the Society for Creative Anachronism, a group that studies and re-enacts medieval European culture.
“I’m not very good at archery, but I’m good at atlatl,” she said.
A niche sport that is practiced around the world, Morgan said it’s different from ax or spear throwing. Though not legal for hunting in all states, she said, it’s becoming more popular.
“A lot of people read about atlatls but can’t conceptualize them,” she said. “Once they learn and see them in action, some people get more dedicated at a high hobby level.”
Wanting to perfect his craft, Anderson resident Scott McManigell, who lives across the river from the park, said it was his second time taking the three-hour atlatl making class. It’s one of many classes he has taken at the park.
“It’s a lot easier making short little arrows for a bow than making these,” he said.
But McManigell said it’s unlikely he will use his atlatl.
“If I encounter a woolly mammoth, I will break it out for that. It is the appropriate weapon for a woolly mammoth,” he quipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.