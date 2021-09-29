ANDERSON — An Anderson woman shot and killed an intruder in her home Wednesday morning.
Caleb McKnight with the Anderson Police Department confirmed the incident happened Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 8th Street.
According to a press release, the woman saw a man kick in the back door to her residence and enter the home.
The woman told police she fled to the upstairs bedroom and retrieved a firearm. She shot the man before escaping to a neighbor’s house.
Police said the woman called 911 and said she shot the suspect inside her home.
When officers arrived they secured the residence and found the man dead near the upstairs bedroom.
McKnight said the incident was an attempted home invasion robbery and the shooting remains under investigation.
APD is investigating a second shooting incident that happened at 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
According to an APD press release, Cameron Moreland, 18, Anderson, and his 17-year-old brother were on foot when both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were unable to describe to police who shot them.
They both were transported to a local Anderson hospital for treatment, and the case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Jake Brooks at 765-648-6655 or Detective Norman Rayford at 765-648-6758.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.