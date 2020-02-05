ANDERSON — As Anderson University history professor David Murphy pointed to what was a sort of cornerstone from a building project of the biblical King Nebuchadnezzar, Leon Willis leaned in to get a closer look at a dagger hanging in the Gustav Jeeninga Museum of Bible and Near Eastern Studies.
“That looks like it still could be used today!” the second grader exclaimed.
He was one of about a dozen home-schooled students and their parents from Muncie Christian Homeschoolers on a field trip to the newly opened museum. It was one of the events offered every other Friday by the group to enrich the academic learning and social opportunities of the home-schooled students.
MCH was the first K-12 class tour of the museum since its recent move from the basement at the School of Theology to the York Performance Hall and Galleries.
Leon’s mother, Stacy Willis, read about the opening of the new Jeeninga museum space and contacted Murphy to set up the field trip.
“It goes right along with what we have been learning so far about the history of the world,” she said. “It’s something we’ve never seen before. There aren’t very many museums that have artifacts found by the people who founded the museum.”
