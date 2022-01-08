ANDERSON — Situated along the White River is a group of area residents living in tents and makeshift shelters trying to ward off frigid temperatures.
In the wooded area near the river is a scattering of more than 25 shelters that consists of tents and a mixture of wooden and metal shelters.
People interviewed by The Herald Bulletin all indicated they need water.
Tamara Martinez, 56, has been living at “tent city” for almost a year after losing her job as a result of the pandemic.
Martinez receives no public assistance but goes to the Christian Center for meals.
“I put this together,” she said of her shelter. “It leaks sometimes.”
Martinez has lived in Anderson for 15 years and is working on getting documentation, like her driver’s license.
“It was pretty cold,” she said. “I have a kerosene heater that I use to warm it up.
“I have two sores on my legs that make it hard to walk,” she added. “I get along with everyone, but I keep to myself. People are coming and going.”
Martinez said currently there are no children living in tent city to her knowledge.
David Corder, 50, was born and raised in Anderson and has been living along the river since last May.
“There were two others living here, but they left,” he said. “It’s been me ever since.”
Corder goes to the Christian Center for meals and receives food stamps.
“I had all my teeth taken out so I had to change my eating habits,” he said. “I go to the convenience store to get something I can eat.”
Cordor said because of a felony conviction, he is unable to pass background checks to get a job or housing.
He has been denied disability and currently has a torn tendon in a knee.
“I haven’t been starting a fire for a while, trying not to let people know I’m back here,” Cordor said. “I have two sleeping bags and blankets which keeps me pretty well warm.”
Rob, who didn’t provide his last name, said there are more than five people living in the area where he’s located.
“We got back here about 10:30 p.m.,” he said. “I haven’t been cold at all. We have a couple of sleeping bags and a mattress.”
