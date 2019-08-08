Homeless man charged with child molestation

ANDERSON — A homeless man is accused of molesting a 9-year-old.
Johnathon James Albretsen, 29, is charged with Level 1 felony child molesting. He was arrested almost five months after a 10-year-old girl told officials at her school that he inappropriately touched her when she was 9.
The girl came forward about the incident after a body safety presentation at her school in February, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Chris Frazier of the Anderson Police Department.
She told authorities that during the incident she was sleeping on a mattress in her living room and Albretsen laid down next to her, unzipped his pants and began rubbing on her "private parts," according to the affidavit.
The girl told police he removed her clothing and "hurt" her in addition to making her touch him, the affidavit states.
She said she immediately told a family member after the incident. Police contacted the relative who confirmed that the girl had reported what happened late one night last fall. The family member spoke with the girl several times about the incident, but couldn't tell if anything really occurred.
The relative told police the child is truthful and had no reason to lie about the incident.
Albretsen, who is deaf, appeared for an initial hearing Monday with a sign language interpreter when he was charged with child molestation. He said he was homeless and had no income for legal representation.
Madison County Magistrate Jason Childers said an attorney would be appointed and entered a not guilty plea in the case.
