ANDERSON — A local homeowner has been given until Oct. 25 to complete repairs or the city will move forward with the demolition of the property.
The owner of 2529 E. 6th St., William Muterspaugh, was given additional time in September to obtain permits and make improvements to the property.
During a meeting Monday of the Anderson Board of Public Safety, Trinna Davis-Simmons, with the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said Muterspaugh has made progress in removing debris from the front and back of the property.
“It has not been completely cleaned,” she said. “It has to be cleaned up for the (repair) plans to be released.”
Muterspaugh said he has been working daily on the property and the remaining scrap in the backyard would be removed by this coming Monday.
Vickie Lanzaveerchia with mortgage holder U.S. Homes LLC wanted all the clean-up work completed by Friday.
“If not, goes to demolition,” she said. “I think he (Muterspaugh) got the wake-up call that the property has to be cleaned.”
Muterspaugh said he has done more work in the past week than had been done on the property in the last year.
Mike McKinley, chairman of the Safety Board, said he has mixed emotions about the situation.
Safety Board member Sam Dixon made a motion to provide two more weeks for the clean-up which was approved by the board.
“There will be no more continuances,” McKinley said.
The Safety Board awarded a contract to Fredericks in the amount of $9,850 to demolish the property if the work is not completed.
At the September meeting Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said there had been no permits requested to make improvements that are needed, including to the interior and exterior of the building and an electrical permit for the wiring inside the property.
“It’s a fire hazard and unsafe,” Fisher said.
