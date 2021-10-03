CHESTERFIELD — Promising to usher in a new era in which local Democrats will make more countywide races competitive, Amie Hood was elected Sunday as chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party.
“We need to pull together as a party and start marching to make our voices heard,” said Hood, a former Monroe Township trustee who won the majority of the 53 votes cast at the Millcreek Civic Center.
“It’s going to be quite the undertaking, but I’m ready for it.”
Hood said the unexpected resignation of Thomas Newman Jr. in September — just six months after winning election as the party’s county chairman — had surprised many within the party. Both Newman and Hood, who was elected as the party’s local vice chairwoman in March, had said they wanted to form committees to work toward rebuilding the party’s precinct structure.
Hood assumes the leadership position only months before filing begins for the 2022 primary election, which will see several key county offices contested, including sheriff, four positions on the Madison County Council, commissioner and prosecutor.
“We need to get good viable candidates for these positions when they do come up for reelection,” Hood said.
She added that she would immediately begin working to unify the party locally so that its members can put forth consistent messaging as next year’s elections approach.
“It seems that we are divided, and divided we cannot conquer anything, but together we can conquer everything,” Hood said.
She added that fundraising and reorganizing several committees would also be priorities. After the results were announced, Hood asked Tamie Dixon-Tatum, her opponent in Sunday’s vote, to serve on a key fundraising committee.
Dixon-Tatum said the gesture was appreciated and bodes well for party members to come together on several issues.
“We have some of the same visions, and we’re on the same page,” Dixon-Tatum said. “She’s sending a message that she wants unity and she believes in diversity, equity and inclusion, and she acted on that.”
Hood will resign her position as the local party’s vice chair. A state party rule requiring a county’s top two leadership positions be occupied by a man and a woman means that local Democrats will conduct another caucus to elect a vice chairperson.
Hood said tentative plans are to conduct the caucus Monday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at Millcreek Civic Center, pending the venue’s availability that evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.