CARTHAGE — Chris Muegge is anxious to set the record straight about methane emissions from beef and dairy livestock.
Reducing such emissions, he said, has been a front-burner issue for him and fellow livestock farmers for decades.
“One of the big things everybody from the outside looking into the cattle industry sees is the technologies that we have today,” Muegge said. “But probably what gets a little bit forgotten is, we’ve really been working on this for about 40 years.”
Those efforts have transformed the agricultural sector into an industry operating at a higher level of efficiency. In 2010, the United States produced nearly 24 million tons of beef — identical to its output in 1970 — despite having 50 million fewer head of cattle. That’s according to research from the Clarity and Leadership for Environmental Awareness and Research (CLEAR) Center at the University of California Davis.
The country’s dairy herd has seen even more impressive gains in performance: In 2018, with 16 million fewer cows than in 1950, milk production in the U.S. had increased by 60%.
“We have fewer diseases, we have better reproduction, we have better feeding, and because of all of that, our animals produce way more — just like our cars today are way more fuel efficient than they were in the 1950s,” said Dr. Frank Mitloehner, a professor and air quality specialist at UC Davis and director of the CLEAR Center.
Muegge, whose family has farmed about 1,400 acres in western Hancock County for three generations, owns about 120 head of cattle, which graze among several fields near his farm and meat shop outside Carthage. Over the past four decades, he said, the operation has produced 40% less emissions per pound of beef while total production has increased by two-thirds.
Advances in processing technology have played a role, but improvements in feed technology have been the main drivers in producing more with less, Muegge explained. With an extensive background in ruminant nutrition, Muegge has been able to fine-tune the animals’ diet with precise rations of probiotics, prebiotics and ionophors — compounds that help boost digestive systems and build muscle mass.
“It’s really helped us, because when we look at methane emissions, they’re really a byproduct of the metabolism effects,” Muegge said.
“When an animal goes out and forages for grains, especially ruminant (grains), those forages and grains are either going to be turned into protein and energy to go into muscle growth and milk production, or they’re going to go out as a byproduct of methane and carbon. The more we can get that animal to be more efficient, produce more meat, have a better average daily (weight) gain, the less emissions that are going to come out.”
MORE METHANE, MORE WARMING?
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration first began measuring methane concentrations in air samples from around the world in the 1980s. Research has revealed that, even though carbon dioxide is by far the most abundant greenhouse gas generated by human activity, methane traps more heat on an ounce-for-ounce basis and makes up 20% of human-produced greenhouse gases.
With the exception of a seven-year plateau in the 2000s, worldwide methane levels have risen steadily since the NOAA began tracking them in 1983. Once those levels began climbing again, around 2007, climate activists began to focus more on methane emissions as a factor in global warming. Given that the world’s population of more than a billion cows accounts for about 40% of total global methane emissions, according to the Environmental Defense Fund, agriculture has come under increased scrutiny from government regulators.
In late 2006, the United Nations released a report assessing the impact of livestock on the planet’s environmental problems, citing a life-cycle analysis that showed livestock being responsible for 18% of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. Although the Food and Agriculture Organization later revised that estimate downward, many industry experts believed the data — which compared agriculture’s environmental impact with that of the transportation industry — lacked context.
The report “looked at every single factor of the animals’ production supply chain — from producing the food, feeding the animals, to getting the animals on a consumer’s plate,” said Samantha Werth, senior director of sustainability for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“But on the transportation side, all they looked at was the tailpipe emissions. It was a very apples-to-oranges comparison.”
In a presentation at the Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual state convention in December, Mitloehner argued that the state’s cattle farmers — and their counterparts across the country — can and should guide the industry toward climate neutrality.
“Even though we have decreasing sources over time because our herd sizes have shrunk here in the United States, if we further reduce methane, we further reduce warming,” the CLEAR Center director said. “If we have the ability to do that, why wouldn’t we?”
THE ‘CARROT’ APPROACH
Farmers, industry officials and researchers alike believe government at all levels has a role to play in encouraging agriculture to lean into its responsibility to the environment. But they’re cautious about inviting needlessly intrusive oversight.
“So many times, we ask our lawmakers to solve a problem which they know very little about,” said Joe Moore, executive vice president of the Indiana Beef Council. “So probably the last thing we want to do is have lawmakers creating legislation and then regulation that may impact the ability of a beef producer to run their operation.”
Moore pointed to the state’s status as one of the country’s leading utilizers of cover crops as evidence of the priority Hoosier farmers are placing on minimizing environmentally harmful byproducts in their work. The state’s farmers planted a record 1.5 million acres of cover crops in 2021 and were poised to see a similar number last year, according to the Indiana Department of Agriculture.
“That’s another great mitigation effort that our producers are already doing, and they do it every year,” Moore noted.
Muegge said a “carrot” approach from the Legislature — considering bills that would incentivize farmers to add methane-reducing technology to their feed and production operations, rather than penalize them for not doing so — is preferable. He noted that it may take years for many emerging technologies — including new feed additives — to clear regulatory hurdles and become affordable.
“We need to look at it from a financial standpoint,” he said. “If you’re having to put a lot of things into place, but they can’t pay for themselves, it’s not sustainable. We need to make sure we’re all on the same page and make sure it’s sustainable from an economic standpoint and from an environmental standpoint.”