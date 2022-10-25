INDIANAPOLIS — One of the state’s leading environmental policy organizations is getting a new leader.
Sam Carpenter, former executive director of Global Gifts, an Indiana-based nonprofit fair trade retail outlet, has been named the new executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council.
Carpenter was introduced at the organization’s annual Greening the Statehouse event in mid-October.
“Environmental issues are issues of our collective society,” he said. “That’s why HEC is so important: they rally and provide direction for those folks who want to make a difference and affect policy that creates a better Indiana.
“When I thought about what organization would allow me to have the greatest impact for future generations, the answer was Hoosier Environmental Council.”
The HEC board selected Carpenter after a nationwide search.
“Sam has over 25 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations,” said Tom Barrett, board president.
“His skills in executive leadership include strategic planning, business development, fundraising and marketing. Most importantly, Sam brings to HEC a passion for the environment and HEC’s mission.”
Carpenter will lead an Indianapolis-based staff of 15 full- and part-time employees working on climate issues, public health, air and water policy, forests and wildlife plus environmental justice.
“There is a whole segment of Hoosiers who are concerned about their environment but may not have actively taken up the cause,” Carpenter said. “I would like to help shape and spread the message … so more people can learn about the issues and take actions toward progress.”
In Indianapolis, Carpenter has been an active volunteer advocate for environmental issues by meeting with legislators, speaking at rallies and taking part in events related to mass transit, coal and renewable energy.
Carpenter succeeds Jesse Kharbanda, who concluded nearly 14 years of leadership last spring.
Carpenter will assume his position full-time Dec. 1.