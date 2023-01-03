ANDERSON — New year, new look for Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
The entire expansion will add a total of 35,000 square feet in various areas, said Joe Noel, director of nongaming operations.
Phase one will include building a new entrance, expanding both nonsmoking and smoking gaming areas and adding a bar in the high-level gaming area.
The entrance is being constructed to have a Las Vegas-style aesthetic, Noel said.
The expanded gaming areas will gain a total of about 150 new slots in addition and offer table games, a jackpot station and high-level or high payout gaming.
Phase one is slated to be partially complete in March.
Phase two will consist of demolishing the current entrance and putting additional gaming and new office space in that area. Noel said phase two will be completed by early fall.
The project is not limited to expansion. Noel said the existing facility will get a facelift.
Double R Bar, located near the center of the building, will be given a more luxurious update. Noel said more TVs and bar top slots are being added.
He said the project has been on Hoosier Park's agenda for nearly two years but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ground was officially broken May 12, 2022, after which construction began.
Vice President of Operations Todd Berendji said the goal is to provide guests with a more luxurious ambiance. He hopes to make the city proud of these upgrades.