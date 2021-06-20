ANDERSON – Officials at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino recently presented a $25,000 donation to the historic Paramount Theatre in Anderson as part of the property’s community relations and outreach program.
The commitment by Harrah’s Hoosier Park supports ongoing maintenance and restoration of the 92-year-old building as well as the arts, entertainment, and community events the theater provides.
A large percentage of the donated funds will be used to install equipment necessary to accommodate a new sound system.
“Most major groups are now insisting on this kind of sound reinforcement as a requirement within their contract,” said Randy Hammel, executive director of the Paramount Theatre. “It gives the artist more freedom on the performance stage and allows us to be a viable option as a venue.”
After suffering setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Paramount Theatre will welcome back a full schedule of events starting in July.
“It is comforting to know Hoosier Park cares about the Paramount Theatre and continues to support us in times both good and bad,” added Hammel.
“The Paramount Theatre is nothing short of breathtaking,” said Harrah’s Hoosier Park Senior Vice President and General Manager Trent McIntosh. “It brings us great joy and honor to support this theater. The Paramount is a large piece of Madison County’s past, present and future. We have a responsibility to contribute in every way we can.”
Built in 1929, the Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom is a non-profit theater run mostly by volunteers. With only three full-time staff members, the Paramount has relied on the generosity of its donors and volunteers.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park officials also presented a $10,000 donation to the Friends of Mounds State Park.
The park has undergone recent improvements thanks to contributing supporters. The group’s mission is to protect, preserve and support Mounds State Park through charitable and volunteer efforts
“The Friends of Mounds State Park organization thanks our community partner, Harrah’s Hoosier Park, for the donation,” said Steve Richardson, Friends of Mounds State Park group member and president emeritus. “The generous gift will help fund Friends of Mounds State Park projects, which enhance the visits of the more than 450,000 people that visit Mounds State Park annually.”
Recent projects facilitated by Friends of Mounds State Park include:
• Paving a portion of Trail Five for guests with limited mobility to provide greater access to the earthwork complex that gave Mounds State Park its name
• The purchase of an all-wheel suspension mobility cart, which will be loaned to visitors free of charge, allowing guests with limited mobility to enjoy portions of the park that they might not otherwise be able to visit
• Restoration and ongoing care of the historic Bronnenberg Home
• Support of Mounds State Park’s Interpretive Services that enhances educational and public programming
• The establishment of the Native Plant Butterfly and Children’s Sensory gardens
“As a part of our ongoing commitment to the Madison County Community, we are pleased to provide additional resources to such an important piece of Indiana history,” McIntosh said.
